Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy all-round store and logistic assistant Melanie Zandwijk 08 juli 2024

Do you strive for an excellent customer service, have a strong eye for detail and are you interested in wines? Then The Wine Factory Bonaire is looking for you!

Requirements:

Driver’s license B

Fiscally strong

Not afraid of heights

Strong eye for detail

Value customer service

Wine knowledge or interest in wine

Flexible

Your tasks:

Use your wine knowledge to provide tailored advice to customers

Make sure the store always looks representable

Deliver orders to our hospitality customers

Process incoming cargo

Co-organize events

Benefits:

Competitive salary with incentives

Training in wine knowledge

Being part of a fast-growing company

High responsibility

Change to grow within the company

Lunch at work

A full-time position

Interested? Please send your resume and motivation to sander@thewinefactorybonaire.com or info@thewinefactorybonaire.com.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.