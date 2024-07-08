Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy all-round store and logistic assistant
08 juli 2024
Do you strive for an excellent customer service, have a strong eye for detail and are you interested in wines? Then The Wine Factory Bonaire is looking for you!
Requirements:
- Driver’s license B
- Fiscally strong
- Not afraid of heights
- Strong eye for detail
- Value customer service
- Wine knowledge or interest in wine
- Flexible
Your tasks:
- Use your wine knowledge to provide tailored advice to customers
- Make sure the store always looks representable
- Deliver orders to our hospitality customers
- Process incoming cargo
- Co-organize events
Benefits:
- Competitive salary with incentives
- Training in wine knowledge
- Being part of a fast-growing company
- High responsibility
- Change to grow within the company
- Lunch at work
- A full-time position
Interested? Please send your resume and motivation to sander@thewinefactorybonaire.com or info@thewinefactorybonaire.com.
