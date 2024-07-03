Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Management Assistant Melanie Zandwijk 03 juli 2024

With 7 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests.

Are you a driven and proactive professional looking for a challenging position as a Management Assistant? Would you like to work in a dynamic environment where freedom and flexibility are key? Then we have the perfect role for you! As a Management Assistant within our company, you will play an essential role in supporting our Management Team and coordinating key business activities. Your input is greatly appreciated and there is room for your own initiative.

No matter how complex the situation, you keep calm, keep your eye for detail and keep an overview. Just sit and wait is just not you: you look ahead in the calendar and always know exactly what is coming your way. That way, you can handle potential opportunities and tackle problems in time and keep the workload under control. You know what actions are needed to keep all the work on track. Planning and organizing are second nature to you. You are given every opportunity for further development.

Tasks:

Supporting the Managing Director (and every now and then the Management Team) through agenda management, scheduling appointments and following up on action points;

Proactively monitoring action points and initiating actions towards stakeholders;

Processing e-mail and other correspondence;

Attending and taking minutes of meetings;

Organizing events and meetings;

Administrative tasks.

What do we ask of you?

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;

Positive and proactive attitude;

Ability to work independently and take initiative;

Good written and verbal communication skills, in both Dutch and English. A third language is an advantage;

Due to Immigration legislation, we can only hire people with a US or Dutch passport;

Valid driver’s license.

What can we offer you?

At Dive Friends, you get the chance to grow in a work environment that is full of opportunities to improve your skills and take your career to the next level. We value our employees and like to support them in their development.

15 holidays;

The opportunity to dive and/or be (further) trained for this purpose;

A market conform salary;

Work within an enthusiastic and dynamic team;

Discount at our Dive Retail or Retail stores;

Several employee deals on Bonaire like discount on CrossFit and discount at certain restaurants.

Interested or questions?

If you are interested or if you have any questions, please contact our HR department via HR@divefriendsbonaire.com