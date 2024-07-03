Instagram Vacancy Manager Marketing Melanie Zandwijk 03 juli 2024

With 7 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests.

As a Marketing Manager, you’ll have the chance to directly impact revenue growth by generating demand and accelerating sales cycles. Your creativity and strategic thinking will be critical in developing while making new plans and create new ideas for the future of Dive Friends Bonaire. You will not only work on a strategic level, but you will also be hands-on in this job. Enough opportunities for you to help evolve and develop Dive Friends Bonaire on Marketing level but we are also interested to see you grow within our Dive Friends Bonaire. Personal development is also important for us. You will be part of our Management Team.

This is your chance to be a vital part of a dynamic team focused on becoming better every day!

Profile

For you, the challenge is to continue to generate within Dive Friends Bonaire. You know how to set business objectives, how to translate them into marketing KPIs and how to accomplish them. You will lead the marketing department and advise our retail manager. You are responsible for increasing sales of our dive services, 7 dive shops and our 3 retail stores: Retail & Dive, REEF, Dushi Store and Dushi Style & Sportswear.

We’re looking for someone who understands what it takes to be ambitious and is ready to embrace the adventure of living and working on the stunning island of Bonaire. If you’re not afraid of a challenge and eager to make a difference, we’d love to hear from you!

Activities

You will be responsible for: developing annual marketing strategies consisting of business objectives, measurable KPIs, capacity estimation, budget and annual planning;

You will conduct annual market and industry research and actively track trends to support the strategies;

You ensure that these strategies are visibly woven into the organization and know how to steer departments accordingly;

Together with the Creative Marketer, you are responsible for positioning our products and services;

You are responsible for monitoring the brand strategy in terms of corporate identity and tone of voice;

You advise the Managing Director and Management Team on revenue opportunities;

You are the contact person for partners, stakeholders and affiliated OTA’s;

You are representative, communicatively strong and know how to make this visible;

Together with the retail manager, you’ll create campaigns to drive local sales;

You are responsible for online marketing systems. This includes the PMS/CRM system, website and ESP;

Resolve customer complaints related to sales and service.

There are more tasks/activities, but the activities as mentioned above are to give you an idea of the job role.

You have at least:

Bachelor / Master education in the field of Marketing/Communication/Sales;

Demonstrable experience in a similar position (minimum 3 years);

Good written and verbal communication skills, in both Dutch and English. A third language is an advantage;

Due to Immigration legislation, we can only hire candidates with a Dutch or US nationality;

Flexible attitude & stress resistant;

Valid driver’s license.

What can we offer you?

Fulltime employment agreement;

The opportunity to dive and/or be (further) trained for this purpose;

Discounts at our Dive Retail & Retail stores;

Personal development (think about courses/education);

A market-conform salary;

Several employee deals on Bonaire like discount on CrossFit and discount at certain restaurants.

Interested or questions?

If you are interested or if you have any questions, please contact our HR department via HR@divefriendsbonaire.com