Vacature Manager HR

We are looking for an enthusiastic and proactive (32 – 40 hours per week)

With 7 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests.

Do you want to be part of a fast-growing, ambitious and successful dive center? Are you communicatively strong, enthusiastic, and living on our beautiful island or willing to settle on Bonaire for a longer period of time? Then we are looking for you!

As HR Manager and member of the management team, you are responsible for all strategic, tactical, and operational HR matters for Dive Friends Bonaire. You help ensure that employees enjoy working for us and that everything regarding HR is up-to-date.

Profile

For you, the challenge is to work with all facets of HR in a way that suits Dive Friends Bonaire now and in the future. You know how to motivate people and how to translate the movements of the company into objectives for employees.

You connect with the management team on a strategic level and translate this to tactic and operational HR goals/tasks. Due to your strong communication skills, you speak the language of all employees and inspire confidence.

Dive Friends Bonaire has big ambitions and expects the same from you. You have the ambition to bring the organization to a higher level, and you understand how to make this happen and which actions/plans need to be made.

Of course, you must be willing to live and work on Bonaire and you are not afraid of a challenge.

Activities

You are responsible for translating the strategic policy of the organization into activities for all layers within the organization, including your own tactical and operational activities;

You coach managers in their managerial tasks and have an active role in conversations;

You ensure optimal staffing of the organization (recruitment, selection, appointment, transfer, and exit);

You draw up labor contracts and take care of all communication regarding the employment for employees;

You advise the director and management on HR matters and are a professional sparring partner for them;

You take care of the personnel and payroll administration.

There are more tasks/activities, but the activities as mentioned above is to give you an idea of the job role.

You have at least

Bachelor / Master education in the field of HR;

Demonstrable experience in a similar position (minimum 3 years);

Good written and verbal communication skills, in both Dutch and English. A third language is an advantage;

Flexible attitude & stress resistant;

Due to Immigration regulations, you can apply if you have the Dutch or US nationality;

Valid driver’s license.

What can you expect from us?

A labor contract of 32 – 40 hours;

The possibility to dive and/or be trained for this;

A market-conform salary;

Various personnel deals on Bonaire.

Interested?

If you have any questions, please reach out to us! You can reach our HR via HR@divefriendsbonaire.com or via the following phone number: +599 7012578.

If you want to apply, you can send your motivation and resume to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com

