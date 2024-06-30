Instagram Vacancy Restaurant Servers Melanie Zandwijk 30 juni 2024

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring an expansive, white-sand beach, a PADI IDC Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beach front suites, as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking experienced Restaurant Servers to join our team for the AM and PM shifts at its on-site La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. Restaurant servers should be outgoing, highly motivated individuals who are focused on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service.

Responsibilities include welcoming every guest in a warm and friendly manner, explaining daily specials and the food and beverage menus, working efficiently as a team to serve all items, and ensuring a clean and neat environment on the dining deck.

The ideal candidate has at least 1 year of experience in a similar position, and above all has a passion for food, cocktails, wine, and hospitality. Must be great at multitasking and team orientated.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (required)

Experience:

1 year minimum in a similar role preferred

Benefits:

Competitive salary with a share in the gratuity pool

Training

Employee meal per shift

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.