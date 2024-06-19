Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Senior Business Relationship Manager Melanie Zandwijk 19 juni 2024

The Senior Business Relationship Manager at MCB is responsible for managing part of the sales for the Business Banking unit and ensures that its strategic objectives contribute to the overall strategic objectives of the unit.

The candidate is responsible for maintaining a client focused sales culture, strategy and marketing in order to ensure the profitable growth and retention of corporate clients. This is accomplished through the setting and meeting of financial objectives established by the Manager Business Banking and defining of client centric strategies.

The Senior Business Relationship Manager, in conjunction with the Manager Business Banking and Business Relationship Manager, if applicable, will establish trusting client relationships to identify their current and future banking needs and match those with the Bank’s financial products and solutions.

The Senior Business Relationship Manager should be a team player; maintain a winning mind set by being receptive to coaching

to develop the competencies necessary to ensure pro-activeness, resourcefulness and commitment to the delivery of an exceptional client experience.

The Senior Business Relationship Manager will be responsible for, but not limited to, the more complex client relationships within the MCBB Bank as determined by the Manager Business Banking.

JOB PROFILE

Responsible for developing new and expanded relationships with corporate businesses

Ensures a proper analysis of the customer’s business needs

Responsible for creating an innovative customer service

Responsible to remain highly engaged by abiding to the core values of Bank

Develops brand awareness with both internal and external contacts

REQUIREMENTS

Master degree in Business Administration or equivalent.

Minimum of five (5) years banking experience in credit. Strong sales & negotiation skills

Written and verbal communication course in English, Dutch and Spanish Languages (advanced level), Intermediate level in Computer courses (Windows Office, Excel)

Besides the excitement and the challenge of a new work environment, we offer growth possibilities and an attractive remuneration package.

If your profile meets the above criteria, and you have the necessary experience in this field, we ask you to submit your application including your resume via e-mail in English before July 15, 2024 to: recruitment@mcbbonaire.com

