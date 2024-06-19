Instagram Vacancy Financial Assistant Melanie Zandwijk 19 juni 2024

Are you a motivated and detail oriented professional with a passion for finance? Are you looking for a challenging role in a dynamic environment where you can make a significant contribution to organizational goals? Then the position of Financial Assistant at STINAPA might be perfect for you!

HOW TO APPLY

Are you interested in this challenging position? Send your CV and motivation letter to vacature@stinapa.org before june 28, for the attention of Arantza Jansen, HR Advisor. Would you like more information about the position? Please contact Andy Lepelaars, Senior Finance Officer at +599 717-8444. An assessment can be part of the selection procedure.

You can find more information about STINAPA on our website www.stinapa.org and on our Facebook page.

