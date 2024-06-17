Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy Dive Instructor
17 juni 2024
BEYOND THE CORALS – ECO DIVING
ABOUT US
- A PADI 5-star Dive Resort on the shore diving capital of the world – Bonaire!
- Ocean front shop, training pool and house reef
- Quality over quantity experience for customers
- Dedicated to ECO diving
WHAT WE OFFER
- Monthly salary & tips
- 5-day work week
- Work visa
- Become a Reef Renewal Diver and help out in our coral nursery
- Opportunities for growth
REQUIREMENTS
- Fluent in Dutch and/or English
- PADI IDC
- Driving license
- Enthusiastic and customer oriented
- Teamwork oriented but also the ability to work independently
INTERESTED?
Send your CV now to info@beyondthecorals.com and tell us why you’d be a great addition to our team. Be sure to include previous experience, PADI student count record, a current photograph and your available start date.
