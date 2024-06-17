Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Dive Instructor Melanie Zandwijk 17 juni 2024

BEYOND THE CORALS – ECO DIVING

ABOUT US

A PADI 5-star Dive Resort on the shore diving capital of the world – Bonaire!

Ocean front shop, training pool and house reef

Quality over quantity experience for customers

Dedicated to ECO diving

WHAT WE OFFER

Monthly salary & tips

5-day work week

Work visa

Become a Reef Renewal Diver and help out in our coral nursery

Opportunities for growth

REQUIREMENTS

Fluent in Dutch and/or English

PADI IDC

Driving license

Enthusiastic and customer oriented

Teamwork oriented but also the ability to work independently

INTERESTED?

Send your CV now to info@beyondthecorals.com and tell us why you’d be a great addition to our team. Be sure to include previous experience, PADI student count record, a current photograph and your available start date.

WWW.BEYONDTHECORALS.COM

