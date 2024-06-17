Instagram Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort Melanie Zandwijk 17 juni 2024

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers. For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers.

Therefore, we desire to hire you!

FULLTIME HOUSEKEEPING ASSISTANT MANAGER

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guest rooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guests while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. Do you take pride in cleanliness, have previous hospitality supervisory experience of a minimum of 5 years with strong managerial leadership skills, including conflict resolution, coaching, development, and fosters a harmonious work environment suitable for learning and growth. Can you work with Microsoft Office and speak fluent English Papiamentu and Spanish, then we are looking for you! Working hours from 7AM until 10PM.

FULLTIME GARDENER/LANDSCAPER

The gardener/ landscaper is employed to build and maintain the gardens and other outdoor landscape area’s of the resort. Your primary duties include ensuring plant growth, cleaning of outdoor facilities, and trimming overgrown hedges. Working hours from 7AM until 17PM.

FULLTIME BARTENDER

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar and meeting rooms. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 6AM until 23PM.

FULLTIME DIVE ASSISTANT MANAGER

Above or below the water, Bonaire offers a unique experience for vacationers, and as one of the top diving destinations in the world, the island is truly a diver’s paradise. For our busy and high rated dive department, we are looking for a Dive Assistant Manager. You are an outgoing, driven and enthusiastic growing leader who has a great passion for dive and the sea, who likes to work with a great team of experienced dive staff and many repeat guests and divers. You are a qualified, in status and experienced diving instructor with a minimum of 10-year experience. You have great language skills in English, good computer abilities and solid (financial) administrative abilities. You are excellent at communication and have attention to details.

FULLTIME JUNIOR ACCOUNTING ASSOCIATE

Did you have a cheerful and proactive personality and did you finalize your associate or bachelor’s degree in finance or financial administration and love numbers. Do you also have strong competency with Microsoft Excel and data management? Then step into a career that offers stability and growth. In a fun coaching environment with a comprehensive training, we can guide you to a successful career in accounting.

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at hr@diviflamingo.com or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

Hope to meet you soon!

