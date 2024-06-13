Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Manager Care Sint Eustatius Melanie Zandwijk 13 juni 2024

St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) is seeking a dedicated professional to step into the role of Manager Care. In this position, you will lead our care team, emphasizing quality and inspiring exceptional service delivery. You will oversee inpatient care, outpatient care, home care, front desk clinic, ambulance drivers, laboratory staff, midwife, physiotherapist, and radiology staff departments.

Your leadership will be crucial in ensuring our patients receive quality care. Collaboration with other management members is essential to meet our strategic objectives. Your hands-on approach will set a positive example and motivate others, while your strong communication and management skills will drive our mission of achieving excellence in quality patient care.

Responsibilities:

Regulatory Compliance : Ensure continuous compliance with regulatory standards from the Dutch Inspectorate to ensure quality care delivery.

: Ensure continuous compliance with regulatory standards from the Dutch Inspectorate to ensure quality care delivery. Quality Enhancement : Lead initiatives to enhance care quality across all departments, focusing on continuous learning and training for all team members, and establish a culture of safety and excellence within the organization through team development.

: Lead initiatives to enhance care quality across all departments, focusing on continuous learning and training for all team members, and establish a culture of safety and excellence within the organization through team development. Service Performance Evaluation : Continuously evaluate service performance and take corrective action as necessary through service development strategies and enforcing operational policies and procedures in innovative ways to support efficient and effective care delivery.

: Continuously evaluate service performance and take corrective action as necessary through service development strategies and enforcing operational policies and procedures in innovative ways to support efficient and effective care delivery. Strategic Guidance : Provide strategic guidance and recommendations to management for continuous quality development, improve care practices, ensure alignment with organizational objectives and year plan, raise staff engagement, and increase community awareness of our services.

: Provide strategic guidance and recommendations to management for continuous quality development, improve care practices, ensure alignment with organizational objectives and year plan, raise staff engagement, and increase community awareness of our services. Workforce Planning : Contribute to workforce planning, develop and optimize efforts, and participate in financial budgeting, planning, and resource allocation activities to support organizational goals.

: Contribute to workforce planning, develop and optimize efforts, and participate in financial budgeting, planning, and resource allocation activities to support organizational goals. Employee Engagement: Develop and implement strategies to foster a positive work environment, increase employee satisfaction and retention, and promote open communication and collaboration among team members.

Qualifications:

Minimum of an HBO bachelor’s degree in nursing, preferably supplemented with post-bachelor’s management training.

Five years of experience in a managerial nursing role.

Strong managerial and team-leading skills, with the ability to stimulate and lead through coaching and guidance.

Exceptional interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity.

Analytical skills and the ability to utilize data for decision-making.

Fluency in both English and Dutch languages.

Residency on St. Eustatius or willingness to relocate to St. Eustatius.

About St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation:

The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) manages the island’s premier and only medical facility. Our dedicated team of 65 professionals includes nurses, doctors, supporting administrative staff, a midwife, a physiotherapist, a gynecologist, and specialized Practice Nurses for chronic care, ensuring comprehensive primary care services for our community.

At SEHCF, our commitment to excellence is reflected in our diverse range of healthcare services. From outpatient services featuring general practitioner care and visiting specialists to community (home) care, emergency response, inpatient care, physiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services in our laboratory and X-Ray departments. In short, we deliver primary care+. We work hard every day to be a good primary care + medical center, continually enhancing the quality of care for the local population.

We work closely with various stakeholders in our daily operations. For elective specialist care and emergency referrals, we maintain strong partnerships with medical centers in St. Maarten and hospitals in Bonaire and Curaçao. Additionally, we work closely with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport, and local public health organizations like GGD and GGZ.

What We Offer:

A full-time position of 40 hours per week.

Based on full-time employment, this position is classified according to the FWG system 3.0 and is scaled at level 65. The monthly gross salary starts from USD 4,700 to 6,000 (depending on experience).

A competitive benefit package in line with our Collective Labor Agreement.

Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Pension plan and the Zorgverzekering BES health insurance plan.

Interested?

We invite you to submit your resume with a cover letter, copies of your diplomas and certificates, and two references to SEHCF to Mr. Philip van Woerkom, Chairman of the Board of Directors, via email: hr@sehcf.org. Mr. Philip van Woerkom can also be contacted for questions via tel: +599 319-7279.

Closing date: July 1, 2024

H.M. Queen Beatrix rd. 25 | Oranjestad | St. Eustatius | E: info@sehcf.org | W: www.sehcf.org | T: +599-318 2211.