Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Sales Representatives Melanie Zandwijk 10 juni 2024

For Bottles Bonaire we are looking for enthusiastic full- and part-time Sales Representatives!

Are you someone….

With retail experience?

Who wants to learn everything about wine and spirits, or do you have a broad knowledge about wines and spirits already?

Who loves to help and advise our customers?

With good communication skills

Who is passionate about wine and/or spirits

With a proactive attitude

Who has experience in marketing

Please send your resume and motivational letter to Bonaire@bottles.online or pass by our shop to introduce yourself.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.