Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Chef Cuisine Melanie Zandwijk 09 juni 2024

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, Caribbean Hotel of the Year 2024, and named Bonaire’s Leading Hotel for 17 years, featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5-Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Viallage is seeking a passionate Chef de Cuisine for its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Chef de Cuisine is responsible for managing daily kitchen operations and providing an exceptional dining experience for club members, guests of the resort and local clientele. The Chef de Cuisine reports to the General Manager and should be a highly motivated individual who is focused on delighting each guest with an exceptional dining experience.

Responsibilities include:

Managing daily kitchen operations

Exhibiting culinary talents by personally performing tasks while leading the staff and managing all food related functions.

Works to continually improve guest and employee satisfaction while maximizing the financial performance in all areas of responsibility.

Supervises all kitchen areas to ensure a consistent, high-quality product is produced.

Hiring, training, and overseeing kitchen staff and daily production

Monitoring and training all staff in proper sanitation procedures.

Planning and executing the daily menus and specials for all meal periods (breakfast, lunch & dinner)

Managing food cost through effective purchasing and portion control.

Purchasing and requisitioning kitchen supplies and all provisions

Fostering relationships with local suppliers

Maintaining a clean and organized work environment

Complying with food handling and safety laws

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (basic proficiency required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish a plus, but not required

Work Experience:

2-4 years minimum in a similar role or Executive Sous Chef role

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

Housing package available

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.