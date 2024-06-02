Vacancy Front Office Assistant
02 juni 2024
Join the Sand Dollar Bonaire team! We are a small, dynamic team dedicated to providing excellent service and a welcoming environment for our guests. As a Front Office Assistant, you’ll have the opportunity to engage in a variety of duties, making each day unique and fulfilling.
Position Overview:
Title: Front Office Assistant
Working Hours: 8 AM – 5 PM
Days Off: 2 consecutive days per week
Availability: Must work Saturdays and some Sundays
Key Responsibilities:
- Check-in and assist guests at the Front Desk
- Support marketing efforts, particularly in graphic design
- Ensure apartments are ready for guest arrivals
Requirements:
- Excellent English communication skills
- Proficiency in Spanish and Dutch is an advantage
- Available for an interview on Bonaire
- Full-time availability (40 hours per week)
- Ability to commit to a six-month contract
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- 15 vacation days
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to send their resume to:
Email: reservations@sanddollarbonaire.com
We look forward to welcoming a new team member to our vibrant and friendly team at Sand Dollar Bonaire!