Vacancy Front Office Assistant

Melanie Zandwijk
02 juni 2024

Join the Sand Dollar Bonaire team! We are a small, dynamic team dedicated to providing excellent service and a welcoming environment for our guests. As a Front Office Assistant, you’ll have the opportunity to engage in a variety of duties, making each day unique and fulfilling.

Position Overview:

Title: Front Office Assistant
Working Hours: 8 AM – 5 PM
Days Off: 2 consecutive days per week
Availability: Must work Saturdays and some Sundays

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check-in and assist guests at the Front Desk
  • Support marketing efforts, particularly in graphic design
  • Ensure apartments are ready for guest arrivals

Requirements:

  • Excellent English communication skills
  • Proficiency in Spanish and Dutch is an advantage
  • Available for an interview on Bonaire
  • Full-time availability (40 hours per week)
  • Ability to commit to a six-month contract

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary
  • 15 vacation days

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to send their resume to:
Email: reservations@sanddollarbonaire.com

We look forward to welcoming a new team member to our vibrant and friendly team at Sand Dollar Bonaire!

