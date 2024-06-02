Instagram Vacancy Front Office Assistant Melanie Zandwijk 02 juni 2024

Join the Sand Dollar Bonaire team! We are a small, dynamic team dedicated to providing excellent service and a welcoming environment for our guests. As a Front Office Assistant, you’ll have the opportunity to engage in a variety of duties, making each day unique and fulfilling.

Position Overview:

Title: Front Office Assistant

Working Hours: 8 AM – 5 PM

Days Off: 2 consecutive days per week

Availability: Must work Saturdays and some Sundays

Key Responsibilities:

Check-in and assist guests at the Front Desk

Support marketing efforts, particularly in graphic design

Ensure apartments are ready for guest arrivals

Requirements:

Excellent English communication skills

Proficiency in Spanish and Dutch is an advantage

Available for an interview on Bonaire

Full-time availability (40 hours per week)

Ability to commit to a six-month contract

Benefits:

Competitive salary

15 vacation days

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to send their resume to:

Email: reservations@sanddollarbonaire.com

We look forward to welcoming a new team member to our vibrant and friendly team at Sand Dollar Bonaire!