Vacancy Marketing Employee

We are looking for a multitasker for the position of Marketing Employee, 16 hours per week.

With 8 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests.

As our Marketing Employee, you will contribute to our Marketing activities and the positioning of Dive Friend Bonaire.

Do you want to be part of a fast-growing and successful dive center? Are you communicatively strong and enthusiastic? You know better than anyone how to use your content to improve and strengthen the findability and image of the organization. Your own ideas and initiatives are encouraged and appreciated!

Recognize yourself in the above? Then we are looking for you!

Tasks

Website updates: texts, photos, creation of new pages, adding extra columns/buttons/jobs, etc. (WordPress).

Online design: stories, graphical social media posts, ads, etc.

Offline design: flyers, posters, banners, trade show products, and all kinds of other prints.

Social media content calendar: coming up with social media posts, creating and completing the social media content calendar for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube etc. This is the guide from which Sverrin draws the necessary info to create content.

Social media advice: giving advice on how to use social media, what the trends are, what to look out for in the algorithm, etc.

Contact with partners: mail contact on all kinds of issues with partners such as PADI, Scuba Diving Magazie, DUIKEN magazine, etc.

Monitoring brand identity: making adjustments to designs of other staff, etc.

Monitoring the corporate identity across all platforms and locations.

Organizing photo/video shoots: thinking about location, arranging extras, arranging schedule with ops.

Contact with externally hired companies: such as Deviate, EdgeArt etc.: thinking about requirements, making sure briefing for designs is good, meetings about desired designs, mail contact, feedback rounds, forwarding invoices, etc.

– Advertising: arranging, making up and making ads for social media and all kinds of partners such as BonaireReporter, airport ad, magazines.

– Campaigns: thinking along with setting up campaigns, working out the campaign, arranging supplies + planning.

What do we ask of you?

Do you enjoy being an ambassador for the organization?

You have at least some work experience as a Marketing Employee;

It is a plus if you have an education in Marketing and Communication;

A creative mindset with the ability to generate original and impactful marketing ideas;

A team player who can collaborate and communicate effectively with various stakeholders;

Experience with programs such as Canva, PowerPoint and Adobe programs (Photoshop, Lightroom, InDesign and Premiere Pro);

Good written and oral communication skills, in both Dutch and English;

Due to Immigration legislation, we can only hire people with a US or Dutch passport;

Flexible attitude & stress resistant;

You are a certified diver;

Valid driver’s license.

What can we offer you?

An employment agreement of 16 hours per week.

The opportunity to dive and/or be (further) trained for this purpose.

A competitive salary.

Several employee deals on Bonaire like discount on CrossFit and discount at certain restaurants.

Interested or questions?

If you are interested or if you have any questions, please contact our HR department via HR@divefriendsbonaire.com

