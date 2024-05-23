Vacatures Bonaire Vacancies Gwendoline van Putten School Statia Melanie Zandwijk 23 mei 2024



The Gwendoline van Putten School (GvP School) is a school with approximately 250 students on the island of Sint Eustatius (Statia) in the Caribbean Netherlands. The program of the school consists of the three Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) curricula: CCSLC, CSEC, and CVQ. The GvP School also offers Praktijkonderwijs (the practical stream) from the Dutch system. Our student population is diverse and multicultural. The language of instruction is English, and our educational approach is dedicated to the regional needs and demands of the Caribbean.

For the school year 2024 – 2025 the GvP School is currently recruiting for 3 full-time positions:

Member of the Care Team (internal care officer / school social worker)

Member of the Study and Career Guidance Team (teacher / counselor)

Music teacher

It is highly recommended that applicants have knowledge of and/or experience with the specific circumstances of the GvP School and its students.

We expect our applicants:

To be qualified to exercise the profession concerned (bachelor’s degree or higher). For teachers, a valid teaching qualification (meaning a qualification that is recognized by the Dutch ministry of education), and at least two years of experience at a reputable school.

To be child-centered, motivated, goal-oriented, flexible, creative, and energetic, with a professional work attitude, and to have a willingness to cooperate positively with colleagues and parents.

To have a strong command of the English language (at least C1 level). Knowledge of the Dutch or Spanish language is considered an asset.

To be willing to commit for a longer period to the school and the island and be available on the island per 1 August 2024 at the latest.

We offer: A teaching appointment for a period of 1 year with a possibility of extension, with a salary in accordance with the salary scales of the Caribbean Netherlands, and relocation package including flights and relocation allowance.

You can send your application letter and CV, including passport photo, before June 1st, 2024, to Mr. Charles Lindo via the e-mail address: board@gvpschool.com.

