Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Wellness Center Attendant Melanie Zandwijk 27 april 2024

Float Bonaire Wellness Center offers innovative therapies such as floating in a tank also known as REST Therapy (Restricted Environmental Stimulation Therapy), Cold plunge therapy, Infrared sauna and contrast therapies with heat and cold exposure.

These tools help people find relief from physical discomfort and stress, encouraging personal development and management of our own health, preventing chronic stress and staying healthier. We provide a peaceful and safe space for resting and restoring after sessions.

At Float we care most for offering a gentle and safe space for our guests to maximize the experience of the different therapies we offer. It starts with our staff, we focus in creating a good work environment for a job with a purpose, with variety in activities and learning involved, and last but not least a safe and dynamic space for working.

We are looking for a full-time staff member, a person aligned with our purpose and values and enthusiastic about wellness.

The position of the worker is Wellness Center Attendant, works under the direction of the Wellness Director and in collaboration with other staff members, the Wellness Attendant is responsible for:

Greet and welcome guests with a warm and friendly demeanour. Checking clients in.

Answering phone and messages.

Assist guests with scheduling appointments, selecting therapies, and completing paperwork.

Prepare therapy rooms by ensuring cleanliness, stocking supplies, and setting the appropriate ambiance.

Escort guests to and from therapy rooms.

Process payments and ensure a smooth checkout process.

Maintain a clean and organized environment throughout the wellness center common areas.

Re-stock supplies as needed.

Answer guest questions and provide recommendations for the wellness center services and products.

Uphold Float Bonaire’s high standards for hygiene and sanitation. Extremely important to love this task!

Report any safety concerns or equipment malfunctions to the Manager.

Contribute to a positive and welcoming atmosphere for all guests.

Manage the WhatsApp information/reservation/Q&A

Assist in monthly events as per request

What are the requirements?

MBO level 3 or 4 level

At least 2 years of relevant work experience, with preference in the area of customer care, health or wellness.

Fluent in English, Dutch and Papiamento are assets

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer knowledge and skills

Looking for a full-time employment, 40 hours (Monday until Saturday)

Physically healthy and capable to perform the different tasks

What we offer:

One year employment contract

Salary according to position within the Caribbean Dutch labor law.

A positive working environment with variety in the job and learning opportunities of new wellness technologies

Training on how to work with and care for equipment and benefits of the different therapies to assist our guests to the standards of the center

Possibility to grow in the position based on time and development

Are you interested?

Applications sent to floatbonairecommunication@gmail.com. For more information, call or message at +5997000630.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.