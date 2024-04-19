Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Mechanical Engineer in Sint Eustatius Redactie 19 april 2024

GTI Statia Terminals N.V., located on St. Eustatius, has a vacancy for a

Mechanical Engineer

Position Summary:

Provide technical expertise for the development, design, scoping, estimating, and execution of liquids pipeline and terminal capital and maintenance projects in a safe, profitable, timely and efficient manner.

Supervise designers, contract engineering, construction, and startup as needed for the execution of pipeline and terminal projects.

Coordinate with other departments such as Right-of-Way, Safety & Environmental, and Operations in the management and execution of capital and maintenance projects.



Required Education & Experience:

A Bachelor of Science in engineering is required.

Professional Engineering (P.E.) certification preferred.

MS Engineering or MBA preferred.

Minimum of two years’ experience in engineering and project management in a pipeline / petrochemical operating environment.

Knowledge of petroleum products and industry terminology required. Proficient project coordination and management skills required.

Knowledge and experience with appropriate Standards and Codes such as ASME/ANSI B313, API-650/653/6101/570, and other applicable API standards and RPs with regard to pipeline storage tanks, pumps, and terminal design and construction.

Working experience and knowledge of Piping and Instrument Diagrams (P&IDs).

Ability to excel as a project manager over all aspects of moderate scale ($500,000 – $2MM) capital project including engineering, design, right-of-way, environmental, project controls, construction, startup, project reporting, and communication with operations and senior management.

Excellent computer skills to include Excel, Word, and Power Point with proficiency in Primavera Project Planner (P3) or Microsoft Project software required.

Strong interpersonal skills and capable of taking initiative and making decisions is requires.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the capability to work with corporate and pipeline personnel, senior management, as well as contract firms and other industry contacts required.

Ability to work independently with little supervision as well as possess the capability to work efficiently in a team environment required. Also need to possess the ability to work in a team environment to complete projects.

Ability to supervise people and projects under tight deadlines.

Effective analytical and problem-solving skills. Strong attention to detail, with the ability to proof work for accuracy.

Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks and projects concurrently, managing time and scheduling to meet appropriate deadlines.

Responsibilities:

Develop, design, perform cost estimation and prepare/submit “Authorization for Expenditures” (AFE’s) for pipeline and terminal capital and maintenance projects.

Prepare Decision Support Packages (DSPs) for capital projects and make presentations.

Perform engineering, detailed design, installation, and startup of large projects. As project size dictates, be able to supervise contract personnel or engineering firms as needed to perform these functions.

Prepare specifications and procure materials and equipment for timely and efficient execution of projects. Prior experience with SAP and procurement systems will add efficiency.

Perform cost tracking and status reporting for assigned projects.

Manage multiple projects simultaneously within a managed budget and execution schedule.

Evaluation, design, specification and cost estimation, for preparation and submittal of project AFE’s, is a vital function for this position.

Follow all safety rules and guidelines as established by the Pipelines Department.

Provide technical support to all pipeline departments that will result in safe, efficient and cost-effective installations.

Qualified persons please feel free to apply to:

GTI Statia Terminals N.V.

Attn: Shermen Gibbs-Pompier

Human Resources

Tumble Down Dick Bay

St. Eustatius, Dutch Caribbean

Email: shermen.gibbs-pompier@gtistatia.com