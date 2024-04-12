Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Finance Manager Curaçao Melanie Zandwijk 12 april 2024

CDM Holding N.V. strives to make an important contribution to employment and economic growth in Curacao. By development and exploitation of the Economic Zones in the port area of Curacao, CDM Holding creates employment and generates abundance for the Curacao government. The organizations of CDM Holding (Curacao Industrial Services (CIS), Curdin and KSR Economic Zone) are active in the technical and maritime sector and offer support in facility management and purchasing. By offering these organizations the opportunity to accommodate in the port and make use of attractive tax incentives, CDM Holding creates a climate for a healthy economic climate and ensures employment in Curacao.

On behalf of CDM Holding, Deloitte Dutch Caribbean is looking for candidates for the following position: Finance Manager

The position

The Finance Manager is responsible for proactively supporting operational and strategic decision-making, focusing on improving business decisions. As the finance manager, you translate CDM Holding’s business needs into financial needs, leading financial planning processes across operational units and supporting management with driving profitability, market growth initiatives and business cases. You act as the financial clerk by challenging and supporting the business and ensuring progress and project execution. As the finance manager, you are responsible for the budgeting process and follow up, financial forecasting, planning, mapping and reporting and identifying, proposing and supporting financial improvements and opportunities. You develop KPI’s, analyse financial data and provide advice to the board on financial forecasting, benchmarking, projecting and reporting.

Your profile

You have a University degree (preferably a master or relevant degree) in Accounting, Finance or related area, and you have more than 5 years of experience in a similar leadership position. You have a solid understanding of finance fundamentals, capital allocations, assets, taxes, profitability, cash flow, etc. and understanding of the link between B/S and P/L. You have the ability to develop KPI driver trees on financial and non-financial aspects to monitor and drive performance and link this to strategic objectives. You have project management experience, are highly skilled in MS Office applications and have safety environmental awareness. You are able to work in a global business environment and in a matrix organization, are self-motivated and detail-oriented. You have good verbal and written communication skills in Spanish and English across multiple levels in the organization.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw or via phone: (+5999) 433 3391. Please email your motivation letter and resume before April 29, 2024 to hrm@deloitte.cw. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, integrity screening and medical examination may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

