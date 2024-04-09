Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Coordinating Registered Nurse Sint Eustatius Melanie Zandwijk 09 april 2024

The Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) has a vacancy for a Coordinating Registered Nurse. Our core values are Integrity, Responsibility, Respect, and Collaboration. We are seeking a candidate who embodies these values—an enthusiastic, experienced, and service-minded Coordinating Registered Nurse. This individual should be passionate about elevating the development of our care departments to new heights. In the role of Coordinating Registered Nurse, you will assist the Manager Care in coordinating daily duties within the care departments.

Responsibilities include:

Coach staff members to enhance their skills and performance.

Manage materials effectively to support optimal patient/client care.

Provide nursing care within established guidelines and service levels.

Contribute to the development and execution of the operational and tactical year plan for care departments, ensuring quality care and streamlined processes.

Organizational structure and reports

This position reports to the Manager Care. Receives operational and functional instructions from the medical manager, island physicians and visiting specialists.

Requirements

Licensed RN on at least MBO -4 level or Management training at Bachelor /HBO level

At least 4 years relevant working experience;

Good communication and interpersonal skills;

Organizational skills;

Quality oriented and patient/client centered;

Team player and the ability to work independent;

Computer knowledge and skills;

Verbal and written communication skills in English, command of Dutch is an asset.

Main tasks

Organizing and Coordinating daily work process; shift making; tracking of hours;

Support with the implementation of HR-policies;

Ensuring that medical guidelines and instructions for doctor and medical specialists are adhere to by staff;

Assist with the preparation of the year plan for the care departments on an operational and tactical level;

Monitors and analyze internal and external development, identifying possible bottleneck;

Liaises with other health care professionals.

What we offer

The initial appointment is for a period of one year. You will work full-time and will be asked to work. We offer a competitive benefit package in line with our Collective Labor Agreement. You will take part in the Dutch Caribbean Pension plan, Zorg-verzekeringskantoor BES health insurance plan. The starting monthly gross salary is between USD 3198 – 3551 (based on full-time employment) based on experience.

Interested?

We invite you to submit your CV/resume with cover letter, copies of diploma and/or certificates and two references to: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, attn. Mrs. Lysandra Kooyman, Care Manager, via email HR@sehcf.org. Mrs. Kooyman can also be contacted for more information via +599 318-2211 or +599 319- 1536.

About the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

SEHCF is responsible for the day- to-day operations of the Queen Beatrix Medical Center, St. Eustatius’ only medical center. With a team of 65 employees, including 4 doctors, a midwife, a physiotherapist, and a Practice Supporter for general practitioner care with a focus on diabetic care, SEHCF offers care in the field of general practitioner care, community care, emergency care and physiotherapy.

St. Eustatius has a population of about 3,100 inhabitants. SEHCF is fully engaged in developing the medical center with the aim of raising the quality of care to a high-quality level. In addition to expansion of the infrastructure, plans include expansion of the medical specialties offered and the optimal use of telemedicine.