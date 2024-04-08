Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Director Saba Melanie Zandwijk 08 april 2024

Saba Electric Company N.V. (SEC) is the sole supplier of electricity on the island of Saba in the Dutch Caribbean, operating a power plant and an expansive transmission and distribution network throughout the island. With two solar parks providing nearly 40% renewable energy and thermal capacity, SEC provides electricity to 1350 customers. SEC has 17 employees, a stable (regulated) cash flow and is owned by the sole shareholder, the Public Entity of Saba. SEC has been operating independently for a decade and has a large renewable energy project in preparation which is being co-financed by the Government of the Netherlands and the European Union. This third renewable project should enable SEC to deliver up to 90% renewable energy.

On behalf of SEC, Deloitte Dutch Caribbean is looking for candidates for the positions of: Chief Executive Officer

The position

As the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SEC, you are responsible for the performance of the company, which is dictated by the overall strategy as approved by the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBoD). The CEO leads the development and execution of the company’s overall strategy, including the policies and guidelines established in the (long-term) organization plan, annual program, annual and multiannual budget and financial targets, with the aim of creating stakeholder value. You develop business plans and investment plans and assess the risks and consequences. You are ultimately responsible for all day-to-day operational management decisions on human resources, financial, material and operational aspects and for implementing the company’s long and short-term plans. The CEO leads and is closely involved with the daily operations, ensuring that the administration, distribution and production departments meet all organization goals and performance objectives. The CEO acts as a direct liaison between the SBoD and management of the company and reports to, communicates and advises the SBoD on behalf of management and also represents the company to shareholders, employees, government authorities, regulatory bodies, other stakeholders, and the public. As the CEO, you model and build the organization’s culture, values and behaviors and provide leadership and supervision to the organization. You work closely with the CFO and report to the SBoD.

Your profile

You have a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field. You have broad and/or specialized knowledge of the electric utility and energy sector, the (international) energy and technology market, industry, and research. You have technical knowledge of the field of expertise, and techniques involved in the operations and preventative, restorative maintenance of an electricity production plant. You have at least 7 years of experience in utilities distribution, of which 5 years in a managerial position. You have knowledge of management, planning models and techniques and insight into political- administrative relations at a national level and relevant organizations in the region and in the Netherlands. You have a ‘hands-on’ mentality and are able to switch easily between an abstract and practical level of thinking. You are decisive and results-oriented, and have excellent negotiating and analytical thinking skills. You have an excellent reputation and are able to work both in a team and independently. You are approachable and have excellent people management skills. You have an understanding of the context of SEC, can manage politically sensitive matters, and have affinity with the community and culture of Saba. You have excellent social and communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing. Basic understanding of Dutch is also preferable.

Project Director

The position

As the Project Director of SEC, you play a critical leadership role in overseeing large-scale change management projects that are vital to the performance, service delivery and renewable energy ambitions of SEC. You are responsible for the successful planning, execution, monitoring, control, closure of projects and training and talent development. You define the project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business objectives in collaboration with management and stakeholders. You develop full-scale project plans and associated communication documents, and effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders. You determine the resources required to complete the project, develop and manage project budgets, and delegate tasks and responsibilities. You conduct project risk assessments, advise on potential risks and implement mitigation plans. You work closely with various stakeholders, including government authorities, regulatory bodies, contractors, and internal teams to ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards. The role of Project Director involves strategic decision-making, team leadership, and effective communication to handle and implement complex and challenging projects that contribute to the advancement of the electrical grid and service reliability. You report to the SBoD.

Your profile

You have a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Business Administration, Project Management or related fields. You have at least 5 years of proven project management experience in the utility sector or related industries, with a thorough understanding of project management principles, practices, and methodologies. You have knowledge of and experience in contract management, including negotiation and administration of contracts with vendors and contractors. You have strong leadership skills with a history of leading multidisciplinary teams. You have excellent organizational and negotiation skills and are able to work under pressure and manage multiple projects simultaneously. You have a ‘hands-on’ mentality and thrive in leading and improving a small organization. You are proactive, have attention to detail and have excellent people management skills and problem-solving skills. You have knowledge and understanding of the context of SEC, can manage politically sensitive matters and have affinity with the community and culture of Saba. You have excellent social and communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing. Dutch is also preferable.

The offer

SEC offers a challenging position with a competitive compensation package in a dynamic and ambitious organization. The Project Director is a temporary position for approximately 3 years. The candidates will have to move to Saba if they do not already live on the island.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw or via phone: (+5999) 433 3391. Please email your motivation letter and resume before April 22, 2024 to hrm@deloitte.cw. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, integrity screening and medical examination may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

