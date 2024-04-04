Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Restaurant Service and Floor Manager Melanie Zandwijk 04 april 2024

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5-Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious accommodations as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Restaurant Service and Floor Manager who will manage the day-to-day service operations of La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Restaurant Service and Floor Manager should be an outgoing, highly motivated individual who is business minded, has a proactive approach to revenue generation and achieving targets – all while focusing on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service standards.

Responsibilities include managing restaurant operations, scheduling, management of the restaurant service for all shifts, implementing staff training, continuous performance evaluation, and improvement of the service personnel to achieve the highest level of customer service.

Qualifications: Language(s):

• English (required)

Qualifications:

Prior experience in a similar role required

Strong food & beverage background, including wine knowledge, required

Excellent leadership, management and team building skills required

Strong communication skills in the English language are required

General proficiency with computers is required

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.

