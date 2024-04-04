Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Dive Operations Manager Melanie Zandwijk 04 april 2024

For our busy and high rated dive department, which forms a vital department within our resort, we are immediately looking for a Dive operations Manager.

The Dive Operations Manager plays a critical role in the smooth running of the operations on site. At the same time, you are responsible for the management and motivation of the dive team. Responsible for ensuring all guests have the best and safest possible experience during any water-related activities during their stay. While the role does have a focus on diving activities, it is by no means the limit of the duties associated with the role. As a qualified, in status and experienced diving instructor, the Dive Operations Manager will also ensure compliance with all training agency standards to staff and the operation in general, ensuring that standards are upheld without exception.

Will also be in charge of the Divi Dive retail store regarding all purchasing, merchandising and supervising of the shop attendants.

The candidate will have experience with the maintenance & management of diving equipment as well as dive fleet and compressor together with the Dive Engineer.

Is able to perform numerous daily administrative duties in Microsoft Office and will be part of the resort’s management team and attend management meetings & programs.

We are looking for an outgoing, driven and enthusiastic leader who has a great passion for dive. Who looks forward to work with a great team of experienced dive staff and many repeat guests/groups and divers.

Interested? Please send your resume and motivational letter to Mrs. Watson-Alee, Human Resources Manager at hr@diviflamingo.com.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.