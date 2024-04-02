Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Retail Sales Professional Melanie Zandwijk 02 april 2024

With 8 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests.

We are also specialized in selling dive equipment, as well for the individual diver as for professionals. As an importer of, for example, Scuba Pro for Bonaire, but also a supplier of other brands, we provide numerous dive shops with their equipment.

For our Retail & Dive shop, we are looking for a retail sales professional:

to whom the diving world has no secrets;

who feels at home as much under as above water;

who connects commercial and technical skills;

and who can optimally advise customers for the ultimate diving experience.

Do you recognize yourself in this description? Are you at least a PADI certified divemaster? Do you already have some experience with sales/retail in the diving industry? And if you are fluent in Dutch or English, we would like to invite you to send your application to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com or contact our HR if you have any questions.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.