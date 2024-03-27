Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Rector Magnificus Curaçao Melanie Zandwijk 27 maart 2024

The University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC) serves as the primary institution for higher education, academic research, and development in Curaçao. Renowned both locally and internationally for its academic excellence. The university is committed to fostering sustainable growth through education, research and community engagement. With a strategic focus on international collaboration, UoC has established partnerships with regional and global universities, further enhancing its reputation as a hub of knowledge and innovation. UoC, represented by Deloitte Dutch Caribbean, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of:

Rector Magnificus

Role Overview:

As the Rector Magnificus (RM) of UoC, you will provide visionary leadership and oversee the efficient management of the university. You will serve as a guiding force for faculty, staff, and students, ensuring adherence to institutional policies and regulations. Reporting to the Board of Trustees, you will be responsible for formulating organizational strategies, shaping personnel policies and fostering a culture of academic excellence. Your duties will encompass financial oversight, infrastructure management and the promotion of scholarly activities. Additionally, you will play a pivotal role in positioning UoC as a leading institution within the local and Caribbean community, promoting its academic programs and research initiatives. As such, you will be a key player in the development and implementation of the strategic plan of the UoC. The strategic plan will be provided to candidates who are participating in the third round of interviews in preparation for the business case.

Candidate Profile:

We are seeking candidates with an exemplary academic background, demonstrated by a doctoral degree. Candidates should possess extensive leadership experience, preferably within higher education or research institutions. Strong financial acumen and familiarity with international education standards are essential. The ideal candidate will exhibit innovative thinking, strategic foresight, and the ability to navigate complex challenges. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, in Dutch and English are required. Papiamentu is also recommended. Moreover, candidates should demonstrate an inclination for understanding the cultural context of Curaçao and the ability to engage with a diverse spectrum of stakeholders.

The offer:

UoC offers a challenging position with a competitive compensation package in a dynamic and ambitious organization.

Procedure:

For more information, please contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw or via phone: (+5999) 433 3391. Please email your motivation letter and resume before Monday April 15, 2024 to hrm@deloitte.cw. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, integrity screening are part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.