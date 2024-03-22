Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Managing Director Melanie Zandwijk 22 maart 2024

With 8 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests.

Do you want to be part of a fast-growing and successful dive center? Do you have a strong proactive attitude, are you hands-on and pragmatic? And are you willing to settle on Bonaire for a longer period of time? Then we are looking for you!

Profile

Dive Friends Bonaire has big ambitions and expects the same from you. You have the ambition to bring the organization to a higher level, and you understand well what is needed for this. Of course, you must be willing to live and work on Bonaire and you are not afraid of a challenge. The sought-after Managing Director will continue to build and professionalize and contribute to the further growth of Dive Friends Bonaire.

Currently, the span of control is c.a. 60 employees, divided between the diving and retail staff. The Managing Director is P&L responsible, realizes growth in the various market segments and ensures further professionalization. In addition, the MD is responsible for optimizing strategy development and efficiency.

Activities

Ultimately responsible for the structure, growth and success of Dive Friends Bonaire;

Responsible for the optimal management of our 11 locations;

Directly leads MT (4 direct) total of approximately 60 employees;

Reports directly to the Supervisory Board;

Managing forecast and budgets, P&L, investment plans and cash flow management;

Expand and maintain relationship management with both suppliers and our accommodation partners;

Show adaptability in a continuously changing market;

Develop and implement strategic proposals;• Effectively deal with changing priorities and circumstances;

Lead the team with a proactive and flexible approach;

Establishing and monitoring company-wide KPIs.

You have at least

Bachelor / Master degree in the field of Business Management;

Demonstrable experience in a similar position (minimum 3 years);

Good written and verbal communication skills, in both Dutch and English. A third language is an advantage;

Flexible attitude & stress resistant;

Affinity with the diving industry;

Valid driver’s license.

What can you expect from us?

Besides an enthusiastic and hard-working team of colleagues on a tropical island, we offer you the following:

A market-conform salary;

Fulltime contract;

Bonus;

Mobility;

Various personnel deals on Bonaire.

Interested?

If you have any questions, please reach out to us! You can reach our HR via HR@divefriendsbonaire.com or via the following phone number: +599 7012578. If you want to apply, you can send your motivation and resume to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com