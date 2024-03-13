Vacature Ticket Office Agent
Z Air, founded in 2000, is a dynamic Airline, operating air-ambulance, passenger, and cargo services to over several destinations in the Caribbean and South America.
For the expansion network, Z Air is providing the opportunity to apply for the following position: Ticket Office Agent, Bonaire.
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed MAVO/HAVO or MBO education
- Customer and sales oriented
- Preferably at least 1 year of relevant work experience
- Proficiency in English, Dutch, and Papiamentu
- Strong communication skills
- Flexible availability, including weekends
Responsibilities:
- Handling bookings, inquiries, changes, complaints, and requests for additional services from customers
- Using customer data to maintain profiles and customize offerings based on customer needs.
- Providing support to customers who may need to amend or cancel a reservation
- Handling Cargo Inquiries or questions
How to Apply:
Applicants can apply by sending a motivation letter and CV to hr@flyzair.com.
This position offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment If you meet the requirements and are interested in the role, submitting your application before the deadline would be advisable.
