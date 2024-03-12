Vacatures Bonaire Call for Tenders: Environmental Service Providers Melanie Zandwijk 12 maart 2024

The Green Overseas Programme is thrilled to announce a Call for Tender for a project set in the Bonaire – The Water Management Plan for Washington Slagbaai National Park.

As part of our dedication to environmental rehabilitation and conservation, this project aims to forge a path towards reforestation and enhanced water management within the park for the 2025-2030 period.

Project overview:

Location: Work from your premises with missions in Bonaire.

Duration: 18 Months.

Budget: Estimated value excluding VAT: €140,000.00.

Deadline for Expressions of Interest: 26/03/2024 10:00:00 (UTC+1).

Language: Submissions in English are welcomed.

What we are looking for:

We invite service providers with technical and professional expertise in Environmental Rehabilitation (CPV: 90722000) and Environmental Protection (CPV: 90720000) to join our pool of expertise and compete for this tender.

Project goals:

Develop a comprehensive Water Management Plan for WSNP, aimed at restoring indigenous flora and fauna.

Enhance the park’s resilience to climate change.

Provide an integrated understanding of current conditions, analysis, recommendations, and strategies for water management.

This tender offers a fantastic opportunity for service providers specialized in environmental protection and rehabilitation to contribute to a vital conservation effort. Your expertise could significantly impact the preservation and restoration of the Washington Slagbaai National Park’s natural beauty and biodiversity.

How to integrate the network:

https://lnkd.in/eBNmvJnQ

The full notice on JOUE (le Journal Officiel de l’Union Européenne)

https://lnkd.in/evK8tnWz

Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this transformative environmental project.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.