Vacature Ticket Office Agent

Z Air, founded in 2000, is a dynamic Airline, operating air-ambulance, passenger, and cargo services to over several destinations in the Caribbean and South America.

For the expansion network, Z Air is providing the opportunity to apply for the following position: Ticket Office Agent, Bonaire.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed MAVO/HAVO or MBO education

Customer and sales oriented

Preferably at least 1 year of relevant work experience

Proficiency in English, Dutch, and Papiamentu

Strong communication skills

Flexible availability, including weekends

Responsibilities:

Handling bookings, inquiries, changes, complaints, and requests for additional services from customers

Using customer data to maintain profiles and customize offerings based on customer needs.

Providing support to customers who may need to amend or cancel a reservation

Handling Cargo Inquiries or questions

How to Apply:

Applicants can apply by sending a motivation letter and CV to hr@flyzair.com.

This position offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment If you meet the requirements and are interested in the role, submitting your application before the deadline would be advisable.