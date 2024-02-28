Vacancy Retail Manager (temporary replacement)

We need a temporary replacement for our Retail Manager. Are you a driven Retail Manager looking for a new challenge? Do you like to motivate, inspire, and empower your team members to achieve the best results together? Do you have a good attitude, an eye for detail and have an affinity with diving? Then we would like to meet you!

We are looking for an enthusiastic Retail Manager (40 hours per week) who is able to start at short notice, on a temporary basis. You will be, together with two Supervisors, responsible for our Dive Retail, REEF, Dushi Store and Dushi Style stores.

As part of the retail team (total of 12 team members), you will be responsible for the wholesale department, inventory and sales, company-wide. You will report directly to the director of Dive Friends Bonaire.

Profile



You enjoy the challenge of managing the Dive Friends Bonaire retail department. You know exactly how to motivate people and how to translate company strategies into objectives for your staff. You have good communication skills and experience in people management. Together with 12 employees in the retail division, you strive to provide the best service for all our customers.

You need good organizational skills to complete tasks, as well as planning your necessary activities efficiently. You need to be able to adapt quickly and reorganize when new priorities arise, as well as adjusting plans when sales information comes in. You are creative and have an ability to come up with solutions and ideas, as well as being eager to learn and develop. You are not afraid of a challenge.

You are ambitious to progress the Retail side of the Company and you understand what is needed to achieve this.

Tasks:

You are responsible for all purchasing for the Company, ensuring appropriate pricing and purchasing conditions.

You are responsible for inventory management across Dive Friends, as well as ensuring all inventory is current at all locations.

You are responsible for the order processing, logistics and customer service.

You are responsible for the various periodic reports and administrative work – in collaboration with our accountant.

You maintain contact with the various stakeholders, such as vendors, outlets, customs, shipping companies, etc.

You are constantly engaged in the optimization of the retail division; stock management, purchasing management, and other processes.

You continuously keep an eye on trends & developments within the branch and you act on them.

Requirements

A business management qualification

At least 2 years work experience in a similar position

Analytical

Able to work structurally, accurately and efficiently

Good written and verbal English language skills – a 2 nd language is a plus

language is a plus Experience with a retail stock and cash register system (or ability to learn new systems)

Great capacity to problem-solve

Knowledge of MS Office

Valid driver’s license

Dive Friends Bonaire

Dive Friends Bonaire is a PADI 5 star IDC center. We have 8 dive locations and 3 retail stores. We are a retail dealer, importing and distributing merchandise for all Dive Friends shops and retail shops. In addition, we supply other dive centers with dive equipment and accessories on Bonaire and work closely with some on-island suppliers. Dive Friends Bonaire has great ambitions and hopes you can help to achieve those ambitions.

What can you expect from us

A fulltime contract (40 hours)

The opportunity to dive and/or be trained to do dive

A competitive salary

Various personnel deals on Bonaire

A friendly team waiting for you

Apply or contact us!

If you would like to apply or would like to get more information, we kindly ask you to email HR@divefriendsbonaire.com.