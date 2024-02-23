Vacature The Cadushy Distillery

Join Our Spirited Team at The Cadushy Distillery!

Unleash Your Talent Where Traditions Meet Innovation

At The Cadushy Distillery, we’re not just about crafting exceptional spirits; we’re about nurturing exceptional talent. Our team is a vibrant blend of creativity, skill, and passion, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of distilling, hospitality and marketing. To continue our journey of innovation and excellence, we need you!

We’re Looking For:

Dynamic Individuals in Production & Logistics: Are you enthusiastic about the art and science behind spirit making, and do you thrive in environments where efficiency and creativity go hand in hand?

Charismatic Talent in Hospitality: Do you have a passion for creating unforgettable experiences, and are you eager to share our story with every guest?

Creative Minds in Sales & Marketing: Are you a storyteller at heart, and can you craft compelling narratives that captivate and engage?

Why You Should Join Us:

Grow With Us: We believe in the power of our team. Here, your talents will be nurtured, and you’ll have opportunities to grow both professionally and personally.

Innovate Daily: Work in an environment where your ideas can come to life and where innovation is the status quo.

Be Part of our Journey: At The Cadushy Distillery, we’re more than a team… we’re on a journey together. We support one another, celebrate successes, and face challenges together.

We Value Combination Talents! If you can straddle roles in production, hospitality and marketing with ease, you’re the perfect blend we’re looking for.

Development Is Key: A willingness to learn and grow is essential. We’re looking for individuals eager to expand their horizons and take their talents to new heights.

Interested? Let’s Connect!

Meet us in person and feel the spirit of our distillery. Come by at The Cadushy Distillery to meet the team and pick up an application form. Or send your cover letter and resume to talent@cadushy.com.

We’re excited to hear from you and see how you can contribute to our story of innovation, quality and community. Join us and let’s distill the future together!