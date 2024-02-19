Vacature Office & Event Coördinator

BONHATA is the leading organization representing the interests of hotels, resorts, and tourism-related businesses in Bonaire. Our mission is to promote sustainable tourism growth and development while advocating for the needs of our members.

JOB DESCRIPTION

BONHATA is seeking a proactive and detail-oriented individual to join our team as an Office and Event Coordinator. This role is responsible for providing efficient administrative support to our office operations, while also managing and coordinating various events and initiatives to enhance BONHATA’s membership.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and coordinates office operations, including schedules, meetings, and correspondence.

Maintains databases, filing systems, and other organizational tools to ensure efficient workflow and information management.

Prepare reports, presentations, and documents as needed, ensuring accuracy and adherence to established guidelines.

Plan, coordinate, and execute a range of events, including conferences, workshops & seminars.

Collaborate with internal & external teams for successful event logistics, incl. venue selection, catering, audiovisual setup, and attendee registration.

Coordinate event promotion and marketing efforts to maximize attendance and engagement.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Event Management, Hospitality, or related fields.

At least 2 years of experience in office administration and event coordination roles.

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities, with strong attention to detail.

Good communication skills and a service-oriented mentality.

A person who is full of initiative, self-driven, curious, creative, and solution-oriented.

Knowledge of Bonaire’s tourism industry and local culture is a plus.

INTERESTED?

Interested candidates can submit a resume and cover letter to info@bonhata.org

before March 1st, 2024, and include “Office and Event Coordinator Application” in the subject line.

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.