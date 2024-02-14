Vacancy Accounting Attendant

Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire is one of the many Divi Resorts. For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers. Therefore, we desire to hire you!

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, holiday savings plan and much more.

The Accounting Attendant, is responsible for performing complex accounting duties under supervision of the financial controller. These duties include, reviewing financial data to make forecasting decisions and communicating with company managers and corporate head office about financial data.

Core tasks are to: maintain an accurate and up-to-date system of recording and processing of guests and customer charges and payments; administrate all financial areas of the hotel, including Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Night Audit, General Cashier and Payroll ensuring that the bookkeeping is accurate and effective; ensure that all balance sheet accounts, including bank reconciliation, are reconciled on a timely basis; ensure that efficient and accurate budget preparation with the full involvement of department heads is obtained; ensure that deadlines for internal audit requirements, monthly inventory process and month end closing process are made.

You have at least 5 years’ experience in business accounting and also have bachelor’s degree in business administration or accounting. You must be able to write and communicate in fluent English.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references, and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at hr@diviflamingo.com or come by our front desk to complete an application form.