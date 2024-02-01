Vacancy Front Office Agent

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire is a growing 4-star-plus resort at the idyllic Punt Vierkant. Our resort stands for top quality in a relaxed, typical Caribbean ambiance. Located right by the sea, it is surrounded by lush green gardens with a wide variety of palm trees. We offer our guests a relaxing environment with two swimming pools, a lovely beach, several restaurants, a diving school and luxury sports facilities. There is also a conference center.

Due to expansion of our team, we are immediately looking for a: Front Office Agent

32-40 hours per week

Are you passionate about the hotel profession, and would you like to be the business card of the Delfins Beach Resort? We are looking for an enthusiastic employee who strives for the best by going the extra mile, someone who is always looking to improve. Hospitality and customer orientation are of paramount importance to you. You are the first point of contact for our guests, ensuring a warm welcome and always ready to help them with questions, problems or requests. You put the guest first and ensure that everyone is treated professionally and understandingly. You work well with other departments and always strive to exceed our guests’ expectations.

What will you do?

Greeting guests with a smile.

Checking guests in and out runs smoothly thanks to you.

Through your pleasant and professional communication, you ensure that all guests are addressed correctly and completely when they call the resort.

You book expenses and arrange payments with our guests.

Because you are organized and structured, you ensure that all common administrative and organizational tasks are performed perfectly.

Follow up on guest complaints and think along with them about an appropriate solution.

Giving advice and information to guests about local attractions, restaurants, arranging a cab, etc.

Keeping stock of office supplies and placing orders as needed

What we ask

That you put our guest first and do everything in your power to make them feel comfortable during their stay

Experience working in a hotel or hospitality environment is a plus

Fluent in both Dutch and English, knowledge of Papiamentu and Spanish is a plus.

At least an MBO/HBO working and thinking level (with a relevant education).

You can deal with different nationalities. Different nationalities value different moral issues.

Flexibility in working hours, as you will be working alternating shifts and weekends.

You are stress resistant and stay cool under pressure, you always maintain your composure and you remain friendly and patient in any situation.

You are naturally well organized, and you can plan and coordinate well.

You can work independently

What do we have to offer?

You will join a team with fun and motivated colleagues. In addition to an attractive salary, we also offer excellent secondary employment conditions. Think about employee discounts with the many partners we work with (Dreamz, Dive Friends, Brass Boer). Join our Delfins Academy with online workshops. We strive to create a work environment in which employees feel valued, can develop, and enjoy coming to work. Only through happy employees, we can elevate the overall Delfins’ guest experience.

Ready to step in?

Please send written applications with your CV and motivation to werk@delfinsbeachresort.com.