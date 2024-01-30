Vacancy Security Officer

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring a private beach, PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Role:

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Security Officer to join our team. As a Security Officer, you will play a crucial role in protecting all assets including the property, guests, residents, and employees. This position is a guest-facing role and must adhere to hotel policies and standards for guest service. You will need to be adaptable to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays, as directed by the Head of Security.

Qualifications:

Proficiency in English and Papiamento (not required but preferred)

1-3 years in a similar role at a resort (preferred)

Full-time availability

Responsibilities:

Safeguard hotel assets, including employees, guests, and residents

Handle guest requests and complaints with professionalism, patience, and a problem-solving attitude

Escort employees and guests as directed or requested

Address any individual found to be suspicious, uncooperative and/or in unauthorized areas

Control and monitor the assigned post to minimize risk and ensure a safe and secure environment

Team with local law enforcement as required

Any and all other job duties assigned

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.