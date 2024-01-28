Vacancy Housekeeper

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5-Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Housekeeper to join our team. As a Housekeeper, you will play a crucial role in maintaining the highest cleanliness and quality standards to ensure a seamless experience for our guests.

Responsibilities include cleaning and servicing assigned accommodations and areas, restocking rooms with essential items, and ensuring all guest areas are well-maintained. You will need to be adaptable to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays, as directed by the Head of Housekeeping.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (not required but preferred)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Experience & Innate Qualities:

1–3 years in a similar role preferred

Willingness to learn

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.