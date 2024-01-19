Vacancy Animal Care Givers

JOIN OUR TEAM! Get paid to help us save lives! Animal Shelter Bonaire has openings for TWO Animal Care Givers.
POSITION ONE: Dog Care Giver 20 hours per week/3 days per week
Two weekdays (7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.)
One weekday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
POSITION TWO: Cat Care Giver 10 hours per week/2 days per week
Wednesday and Saturday (8 a.m.-1p.m.)
Requirements:
- Love of animals
- Physically able
- Good people skills
- Resident of Bonaire with valid sedula
- Able to read basic English
- Willing to learn about animal care
Responsibilities include:
- Cleaning kennels and cages, watering and feeding the animals
- Checking and reporting health and condition of the animals
- Walking, bathing and grooming when needed
- Helping keep property and kennels neat and clean
Salary based on qualifications, minimum $9.06 per hour
If you are interested, please email animalshelterbonaire@gmail.com with your C.V. for an interview appointment. DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER.