Vacancy Animal Care Givers

JOIN OUR TEAM! Get paid to help us save lives! Animal Shelter Bonaire has openings for TWO Animal Care Givers.

POSITION ONE: Dog Care Giver 20 hours per week/3 days per week
Two weekdays (7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.)
One weekday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

POSITION TWO: Cat Care Giver 10 hours per week/2 days per week
Wednesday and Saturday (8 a.m.-1p.m.)

Requirements:

  • Love of animals
  • Physically able
  • Good people skills 
  • Resident of Bonaire with valid sedula
  • Able to read basic English
  • Willing to learn about animal care

Responsibilities include:

  • Cleaning kennels and cages, watering and feeding the animals
  • Checking and reporting health and condition of the animals
  • Walking, bathing and grooming when needed  
  • Helping keep property and kennels neat and clean 

Salary based on qualifications, minimum $9.06 per hour

 If you are interested, please email animalshelterbonaire@gmail.com with your C.V. for an interview appointment. DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER. 

