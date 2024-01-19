Vacancy Animal Care Givers

JOIN OUR TEAM! Get paid to help us save lives! Animal Shelter Bonaire has openings for TWO Animal Care Givers.

POSITION ONE: Dog Care Giver 20 hours per week/3 days per week

Two weekdays (7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

One weekday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

POSITION TWO: Cat Care Giver 10 hours per week/2 days per week

Wednesday and Saturday (8 a.m.-1p.m.)

Requirements:

Love of animals

Physically able

Good people skills

Resident of Bonaire with valid sedula

Able to read basic English

Willing to learn about animal care

Responsibilities include:

Cleaning kennels and cages, watering and feeding the animals

Checking and reporting health and condition of the animals

Walking, bathing and grooming when needed

Helping keep property and kennels neat and clean

Salary based on qualifications, minimum $9.06 per hour