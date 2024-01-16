Vacancy Retail Employee

Dive Friends Bonaire is one of the largest diving organizations on Bonaire. In addition to our multiple dive shop locations, we have three convenient Retail Stores that offer a wide range of lifestyle, leisure and sportswear, such as clothing, shoes, flipflops and souvenirs, for all your shopping needs. We have numerous brands including Adidas, Birkenstock, Skechers, Champion and Corkcicle. Our Retail stores are REEF, Dushi Store and Dushi Style.

We are looking for an experienced, full-time employee for our Retail stores. As a Retail Employee, you will make people happy every day! Here’s what that looks like in practice:

You offer customers a great experience while helping them with sizing, styles and the latest fashions.

You provide a friendly and efficient experience at check-out, and you deal with requests, cancellations and returns.

You ensure a tidy shop floor with full shelves and clean fitting rooms, as well as keeping the storage area tidy and well organized.

You receive new deliveries, unpack and inspect them. You restock the store floor and make sure everything is priced correctly, also ensuring everything meets our high standards.

We love happy customers, and that starts with the great in-store experience you will give them!

Here’s what we expect from you:

You enjoy working with people and creating a positive experience.

You are honest, a strong communicator who can also listen, share ideas and step in where needed.

You have good organizational skills and attention to detail.

You are a highly motivated team player with a positive attitude and willingness to learn.

You are interested in fashion and the latest looks.

Ideally, you will have some experience working in a retail environment.

You need to speak English. It is a plus if you also speak Papiamentu, Spanish and/or Dutch.

Do you recognize yourself in the above description? If so, we want you to send us your application! You can do this by emailing us, our email address is HR@divefriendsbonaire.com. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our HR department via the following telephone number: +599 7012578.