Zelfstandig Werkend Kok | Experienced Cook

Zelfstandig werkend kok- full time | Experienced Cook – full time

Voor de bistro/poolbar op ons resort zoeken we een ervaren zelfstandig werkend kok.

Naast lekker koken geef je creatieve input voor het menu en thema avonden. Je kan goed zelfstandig werken en je houdt zicht op de voorraden. Je bent representatief en gastvrij. Je spreekt Engels of Nederlands.

Experienced Cook – full time

We are looking for an experienced cook for the bistro/pool bar at our resort.

In addition to delicious cooking, you provide creative input for the menu and theme evenings. You can work independently, and you keep an eye on the stocks. You are representative and hospitable. Furthermore, you speak English or Dutch.

Mail to info@resortbonaire.nl or call or WhatsApp with Gijs +599 7869558

JOIN THE TEAM