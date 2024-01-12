Vacancy Front of House Manager

Zara’s Refined Dining Bonaire Invites Applications for a Dynamic Front of House Manager.

Embark on a journey of culinary excellence with Zara’s Refined Dining Bonaire! We are in search of an exceptional Front of House Manager to lead our team in the vibrant heart of the Foundation Antriol Centre for Art (SACA).

About Us:

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary at Zara’s Refined Dining, where every dining encounter is an adventure. Nestled in Bonaire, our innovative restaurant boasts exclusive dining options, a fully stocked cocktail bar, and a breathtaking rooftop restaurant.

The Role:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Front of House Manager to elevate our culinary experience. With a minimum one-year commitment, we offer a competitive salary and support for potential relocation to Bonaire.

Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of experience managing high-end restaurants

Strong knowledge of wines and cocktails.

Familiarity with POS systems and online reservation platforms

Ability to contribute to and assist in organizing events and themed days aligned with our business concept

Capability to provide input in shaping and executing the front-end operations of the establishment

Exceptional organizational and leadership skills

The Ultimate Candidate Will:

Bring a wealth of experience in upscale restaurant management

Demonstrate proficiency in wine and cocktail expertise

Have a deep understanding of POS systems and online reservation platforms

Collaborate in planning and executing events and themed days that complement our business

Enjoy significant autonomy in shaping front-end operations

Embrace opportunities for creativity and innovation

Flexible Options:

If you’re eager to join our team but don’t meet all the criteria, alternate roles such as regular service staff or supervisor positions are also available.

How to Apply:

Seize this incredible opportunity by sending your resume and a cover letter outlining your experience and suitability for the role to: info@zarasbonaire.com.



Embark on a culinary journey with us at Zara’s, where together, we redefine excellence in the world of dining.