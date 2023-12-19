Vacancy Front Desk Agent | Senior Accounting Officer

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire is one of the many Divi Resorts. For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers.

Therefore, we desire to hire you!

All listed jobs are full-time (40 hours per week).

FULL-TIME FRONT DESK AGENT



As a professional, you are responsible for greeting guests in an efficient and courteous manner. You are the first face that many see upon arrival, the Front Desk Agent checks guests in and out of their rooms, distributes room keys, answers questions and processes payments. You must be able to communicate in Dutch and English and be able to operate POS system (cashier system), be efficient in handling emails and handle money and credit cards transactions. Furthermore, you must be available to work Monday through Sunday from 7AM until 23PM.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings plan, holiday savings plan and much more.

SENIOR ACCOUNTING OFFICER



The Senior Accounting Officer, is responsible for performing complex accounting duties under supervision of the financial controller. These duties include assuming a leadership role to guide accounting personnel in daily tasks, reviewing financial data to make forecasting decisions and communicating with company managers and corporate head office about financial data. Core tasks are to: maintain an accurate and up-to-date system of recording and processing of guests and customer charges and payments; administrate all financial areas of the hotel, including Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Night Audit, General Cashier and Payroll ensuring that the bookkeeping is accurate and effective; ensure that all balance sheet accounts, including bank reconciliation, are reconciled on a timely basis; ensure that efficient and accurate budget preparation with the full involvement of department heads is obtained; ensure that deadlines for internal audit requirements, monthly inventory process and month end closing process are made. You have at least 5 years’ experience in business accounting and also have bachelor’s degree in business administration or accounting. You must be able to write and communicate in fluent English.

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday, you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate). Working hours from 5.30 AM until 11PM, 8 hours day.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references, and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at hr@diviflamingo.com or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, holiday savings plan and much more.