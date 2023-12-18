Vacancy Ramp Agent Bonaire

About us
A service provider company that focuses on providing safe, on-time and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. We serve the airline industry.
Requirements
- Must be at least 18 years old. Must be able to obtain a Good Conduct Letter
- Available daytime and evening hours
- Lift bags and/or cargo
- Be able to follow instructions, Work in a diverse team
- Be able to understand and speak basic English, Dutch, Papiamento and Spanish (pre)
- A driver’s license is required
How to apply
SEND YOUR RESUME AND VALID ID TO: HR@PROAIRBONAIRE.COM
