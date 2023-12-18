18 december 2023 18:11 pm

Vacancy Ramp Agent Bonaire

About us

A service provider company that focuses on providing safe, on-time and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. We serve the airline industry.

Requirements

  • Must be at least 18 years old. Must be able to obtain a Good Conduct Letter
  • Available daytime and evening hours
  • Lift bags and/or cargo
  • Be able to follow instructions, Work in a diverse team
  • Be able to understand and speak basic English, Dutch, Papiamento and Spanish (pre)
  • A driver’s license is required

How to apply

SEND YOUR RESUME AND VALID ID TO: HR@PROAIRBONAIRE.COM

