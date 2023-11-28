Vacancy Store Assistant

Career Opportunity: Store Assistant at Lot1038

Are you passionate about interior and design? Turn your passion into a rewarding career with Lot1038 as a Store Assistant. If you have a keen eye for detail and strive for excellent customer service, we want to hear from you!

Job Requirements:

Passion for Interior: A genuine love for interior and design.

Physical Capability: Ability to perform physical tasks associated with the role.

Customer Service: Dedication to providing excellent customer service.

Detail-Oriented: Ensure the showroom is always presented impeccably.

If you meet these criteria, Lot1038 is eager to welcome you to the team!

Contact:

Send your resume and cover letter to: erik@lot1038.com

Join Lot1038 and embark on a fulfilling career where your passion for interior and design can thrive!