Vacancy Guest Relations Coordinator & Management Assistant

Due to an internal promotion, this wonderful position becomes vacant immediately.

In this position, you are expected to be an excellent multi-tasker and a true resort ambassador. You are constantly making sure the resort exceeds every guest’s expectation and assist the management team. You report directly to the GM, work in an adjacent office, and support her with any assignments. Join the GM during meetings, property walks, taking minutes, review online reviews, resort surveys etc.

You are requested to actively reach out to guests daily, report their feedback and follow up. Daily Room inspections and room quality control are also part of the responsibilities. You are not afraid to engage team members and share (critical) feedback.

You need to be a flexible person, loyal, trustworthy and tidy with a strong personality, and never concerned to roll up your sleeves and work hands-on. Furthermore, you possess a very bubbly and positive personality by nature and always looking out for showcasing the resort in the best possible way. You do not mind to work on Saturday’s and Sunday’s and take 2-week days off. The weekly 40 work hours usually consist of working between 10 am and 7 pm.

Previous proven similar resort experience is a must. You are fully comfortable to converse in English and in writing. Dutch would be preferred, but not a must. It would be great if you come from the island or know the island well, so you can share Bonaire’s uniqueness with the guests. You are fully comfortable with Microsoft Office.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your motivation letter and resume by email to: hr@diviflamingo.com.

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire. Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425 e-mail: hr@diviflamingo.com