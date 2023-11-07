Vacancy Chefs

Calling all visionary chefs to make their mark at our restaurant located inside Marriott Bonaire! In this unique opportunity, we invite passionate culinary artists to collaborate and leave their indelible mark on our brand-new restaurant.

With full creative control over the menu and kitchen, we seek a chef whose name will become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and unforgettable dining experiences.

Are you who we are looking for? Email us at yourkitchen@havenbonaire.com and let us know why your name should be connected to our restaurant.