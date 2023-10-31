Vacancy Guest Relations Coordinator & Management Assistant

ARE YOU A MULTITASKER COMMITTED TO LONG TERM EXCELLENCE?

Then we are looking for you!

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many properties part of Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For our beautiful resort on Bonaire we are looking for a committed Guest Relations Coordinator & Management Assistant who truly enjoys providing our members and guests with a safe and enjoyable vacation experience and assisting the executive team in reaching this goal. If you desire to take service to the next level and enjoy being part of a great, committed team, please continue reading.

POSITION: GUEST RELATIONS COORDINATOR & MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT

As the Resort’s Guest Relations Coordinator & Management Assistant you will report to the General Manager and will handle all guest relations in an effort to exceed their vacation expectations, therefore you will;

ensure (special) guest requests, run special guest programs such as VIP’s & wedding guests and handle all guest concerns;

participates in room inspection program, communicates with the resort operational departments, sets up guest rooms and always thinks from a guest experience perspective.

Furthermore, you will:

provide administrative and office support and assistance to the General Manager and Executive Team, coordinating day-to-day office operations;

compile a variety of letters, reports, presentations, spreadsheets and/or graphs on a myriad of subjects, for guests, the General Manager and Executive Team;

Assist HR with special task such as employee’s celebration, interns and other special projects.

The responsibilities of this position include adherence to a strictly enforced code of “confidentiality” and being friendly, courteous, attentive, and helpful to all members, guests, and fellow employees.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your motivation letter and resume by email to: hr@diviflamingo.com.

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire. Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425 e-mail: hr@diviflamingo.com