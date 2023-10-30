Vacancy Front Desk Clerk | Housekeepers | Houseman

Captain Don’s Habitat “the home of diving freedom” with 46 years of diving experience has evolved into a world-renowned resort catering to today’s most demanding diver, business and leisure travelers. Set amidst lush green gardens with colorful decor and landscaping, we now offer the comfort of 6 deluxe varieties of accommodations, fresh water pool, great dining and entertainment options, friendly service, and of course the best house reef for diving and snorkeling in the Caribbean 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.
To make our team stronger, we are looking for a:
- Front Desk Clerk
- Housekeepers
- Houseman
Are you looking for a challenge? Please send your Application letter together with your Curriculum Vitae to claire@habitatbonaire.com attention to Mrs. Claire Sealy or feel free to pass by personally.
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.