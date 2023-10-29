Vacancy Administrative Assistant

Captain Don’s Habitat “the home of diving freedom” with 43 years of diving experience has evolved into a world renowned resort catering to today’s most demanding diver, business and leisure travelers.
To make our team stronger, we are looking for an Administrative Assistant.
Main responsibilities:
- Maintaining the billing system
- Generating invoices and account statements
- Maintaining accounts receivable files and records
- Producing monthly financial and management reports
- Investigating and resolving any irregularities or inquiries
- Assisting in general financial management and analysis
With the following job requirements:
- At least a completed HAVO, VWO or MBO education-administrative direction or equivalent
- Knowledge with automated data processing and knowledge of MS Office package.
- Must have a strong mindset, flexible and committed.
- Ability to work with time constraints
- Fluent in English, Dutch (Papiamentu is an advantage)
- 16 to 32 hours per week.
Are you looking for a challenge? Please send within two weeks your Application letter together with your Curriculum Vitae to hr@habitatbonaire.com attention to Mr. Jason White or feel free to pass by personally.
