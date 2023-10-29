Vacancy Administrative Assistant

Captain Don’s Habitat “the home of diving freedom” with 43 years of diving experience has evolved into a world renowned resort catering to today’s most demanding diver, business and leisure travelers.

To make our team stronger, we are looking for an Administrative Assistant.

Main responsibilities:

Maintaining the billing system

Generating invoices and account statements

Maintaining accounts receivable files and records

Producing monthly financial and management reports

Investigating and resolving any irregularities or inquiries

Assisting in general financial management and analysis

With the following job requirements:

At least a completed HAVO, VWO or MBO education-administrative direction or equivalent

Knowledge with automated data processing and knowledge of MS Office package.

Must have a strong mindset, flexible and committed.

Ability to work with time constraints

Fluent in English, Dutch (Papiamentu is an advantage)

16 to 32 hours per week.

Are you looking for a challenge? Please send within two weeks your Application letter together with your Curriculum Vitae to hr@habitatbonaire.com attention to Mr. Jason White or feel free to pass by personally.