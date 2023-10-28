28 oktober 2023 18:50 pm

Vacancy Administrative Assistant & Front Desk Support

We seek a full-time multitasking extraordinaire to fill the Administrative Assistant and Front Desk Support role. Make your mark as the welcoming voice when the receptionist is absent and the behind-the-scenes pro, supporting our team and clients in their pursuit of excellence.

A minimum of a Level 4 MBO Diploma is required. If you thrive in a dynamic environment, this is your spotlight!

Resumes must be sent via e-mail: career@cactusaccounting.com before November 3, 2023.

