Vacancy Administrative Assistant & Front Desk Support

We seek a full-time multitasking extraordinaire to fill the Administrative Assistant and Front Desk Support role. Make your mark as the welcoming voice when the receptionist is absent and the behind-the-scenes pro, supporting our team and clients in their pursuit of excellence.
A minimum of a Level 4 MBO Diploma is required. If you thrive in a dynamic environment, this is your spotlight!
Resumes must be sent via e-mail: career@cactusaccounting.com before November 3, 2023.
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.