Vacancy (Dive) Groups & Events Sales Manager

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Bonaire offers a unique experience for vacationers, and is one of the top diving destinations in the world.

BEAUTIFUL DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT BONAIRE SEEKS:

(DIVE) GROUPS & EVENTS SALES MANAGER

The (Dive) Groups & Events Sales Manager is responsible for effectively prospecting, obtaining, closing, and increasing of gross dive, rooms and food and beverage sales through sourcing (dive) group business, participating in travel trade shows, enhancing relationships and making and executing the strategic sales action plans.

A GREAT CANDIDATE WILL:

Use exceptional interpersonal and efficient organizational skills to develop brisk business with (dive) groups, (dive) travel agents and tourist boards, as well as airlines and wholesalers.

Have experience in a hotel sales position and can develop a sales & marketing plan and understand all departments within a resort.

Possess a great energetic personality and true love for the region which greatly shows.

Have (Bonaire) diving and dive travel experience.

Keeps close contact with managerial colleagues at resort level and work together exploring revenue improving activities with Divi’s Group Sales in NC.

THE POSITION:

Includes traveling for training as well as attending international shows, mostly in US and region.

Reports to the Resort General Manager with a dotted line to the Revenue & Sales Director in NC.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, business administration, or equivalent.

Minimum 4 years of experience in dive travel, sales or hospitality sales.

Fluent command of both spoken and written English, other languages like Dutch, Spanish and Papiamentu are a plus.

Excellent interpersonal relationship with positive attitude and ability to work cohesively as part of a team.

Flexibility to work nights, weekends and holidays.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and hotel management software.

Do you have what it takes to be our (Dive) Groups & Events Sales manager? We’d love to hear from you.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your motivational letter and resume to Human Resources by email at hr@diviflamingo.com.