Vacature Warehouse & Store employee

Join our team: Warehouse & store
Do you strive for an excellent customer service, and do you have a strong eye for detail? Then The Wine Factory Bonaire is looking for you!
Job requirements
- Passion for food and wine
- Knowledge about wine is a plus!
- Driving license
- Value of customer service
- Eye for detail, so the showroom is always on point
We can offer you
- Good salary and benefits
- A young and dynamic team of colleagues
- Working hours upon agreement
Interested? Send your resume and motivation to [email protected]
